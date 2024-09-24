In a complaint filed by Vashu Bhagnani’s legal team at the Bandra Police Station in Mumbai, Ali Abbas Zafar has been accused of fraud, theft, cheating, coercion, criminal breach of trust

Vashu Bhagnani, Ali Abbas Zafar Pic/AFP

Bollywood film producers Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment have filed a police complaint against ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ director Ali Abbas Zafar, accusing him of siphoning the subsidy funds he took from Abu Dhabi authorities during the shoot of the film starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Vashu Bhagnani accuses Ali Abbas Zafar of siphoning funds

In a complaint filed by Bhagnani’s legal team at the Bandra Police Station in Mumbai, Zafar has been accused of "fraud, theft, cheating, coercion, criminal breach of trust, intention to defraud, misappropriation of funds, criminal conspiracy, extortion, blackmailing, threats/criminal intimidation, harassment, criminal defamation, money laundering / financial embezzlement i.e. fabrication Al invoices, illegally operating accounts/siphoning funds through a shell account in Abu Dhabi."

The 17-page complaint has been addressed to the Senior Inspector and Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police.

Ali Abbas Zafar accuses Vashu Bhagnani of non-payment of Rs 7.3 crore

As per a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Zafar approached the Directors' Association to raise a concern regarding the non-payment of about Rs 7.3 crore from Pooja Entertainment. On July 31, the Directors' Association escalated the matter by writing to the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE), but Pooja Entertainment firmly denied all such claims by Zafar. They reportedly noted, "The dues claimed do not constitute a legitimate claim and are liable to various set-offs, as informed by BMCM Films Ltd.” FWICE has now asked Zafar to provide detailed proof supporting his non-payment claims.

FWICE on complaints against Vashu Bhagnani

FWICE President B.N. Tiwari claims Tinu Desai was the first to complain about a pending balance of Rs 33 lakh for 'Mission Raniganj'. He also claimed other pending payments, like director Vikas Bahl, who has not been paid Rs 2.5 crores for 'Ganapath'. "No director wants their name to be in the market for publicity like this, and neither does the Federation want to defame anyone. For us, producers are as important as our technicians. I am sending this letter today to resolve the matter. Let's arrange a joint meeting and try to solve everyone's issues within a week," Tiwari told ANI.