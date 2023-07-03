VD18: Varun Dhawan's action entertainer presented by Atlee to release on May 31, 2024

Varun Dhawan's next is written and directed by Kalees and produced by Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee

Actor Varun Dhawan and director Atlee are all set to enthral their fans with a new movie titled 'VD18'. The film will be out on May 31, 2024. Varun treated fans to this news on social media. The actor posted a picture on his Instagram stories announcing the release date. He wrote, "#VD18 May31st 2024, In theatres."

It is written and directed by Kalees and produced by Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee. Taking to Instagram, the official page of Cine 1 studios also posted about the release date of the film. "Cine1 Studios and A For Apple Studios join hands to bring one of the biggest action entertainers with Varun Dhawan leading the cast. Written and Directed by Kalees Produced by Murad Khetani & Priya Atlee. Presented by Atlee. The film #VD18 is slated to release worldwide on May 31st 2024,", the post read.

Apart from this, Varun will be seen in 'Citadel' alongside actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Varun also has 'Bawaal' along with Janhvi Kapoor in his kitty. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. It is all set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide in July.

Atlee, on the other hand, is known for films like 'Raja Rani', 'Their', 'Mersal', 'Bigil'. 'Jawan' has spotlighted him as Shah Rukh will be acting in the movie. Earlier, Shah Rukh announced the new release date of his film with an announcement video that gave fans a glimpse of SRK's character in the film. The film will now hit the theatres on September 7.

The film also stars actors Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it. The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Nayanthara, Vijay and director Atlee. Reportedly, SRK will have a double role in the movie of a father and a son.

