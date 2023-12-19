Veteran actor Suresh Oberoi opened up about his son's relationship with Aishwarya Rai back in the day and his current equation with Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan

Suresh Oberoi and Vivek Oberoi

Listen to this article Suresh Oberoi reveals Vivek Oberoi never told him about relationship with Aishwarya, talks on bond with Salman Khan x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Suresh Oberoi recently made a comeback with Animal The veteran actor spoke about his son Vivek`s past relationship with Aishwarya He also spoke about his equation with Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran actor Suresh Oberoi made a comeback to the big screen with the recently released film 'Animal' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He played the role of Ranbir Kapoor's grandfather in the film. The actor has now revealed that he was not aware of his son Vivek Oberoi's relationship with actress Aishwarya Rai back in the day. He said that it was filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma who told him about Vivek and Aishwarya. The actor also said that he shares a cordial relationship with Salman Khan.

In an interview with Lehren, Suresh said, “Most of the things I didn’t even know. Vivek never told me. Ramu (Ram Gopal Varma) told me. Before Ramu, somebody else told me. I had made him understand. Samjhaya tha mat karo (I had told him not to do).”

ADVERTISEMENT

When he was asked about his equation with Amitabh Bachchan who is also Aishwarya Rai's father-in-law, he shared, "I was never a friend of his. I was his co-star. We had a relationship industry-wise. My friendship was with Danny Mukul. Yes, Mr Bachchan invited me for his birthday but it was fine. And he doesn’t let people know about most of the things. But whenever we meet, we are really nice to each other.”

During his relationship with Aishwarya Rai, Vivek got on the wrong foot with Salman Khan. Their rift had become a huge public affair. Talking about his equation with Salman and Salim Khan, Suresh Oberoi said, "I was in relief in Vivek‘s case at that time and now also. Still, we all meet each other very nicely. Whenever Salman Khan meets me, he hides the cigarette and then talks to me as part of respect. I always tell Vivek to touch Salim Ji’s feet. I also respect Salim Bhai. Things happened but my relationships are good enough.”

Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai dated briefly before parting ways in 2003. The two had shared screen in the film 'Kyun! Ho Gaya Na'(2004), a romantic drama. Vivek had claimed that Salman Khan, Aishwarya's ex-boyfriend had threatened him while he dated her. Aishwarya Rai later got married to actor Abhishek Bachchan in the year 2007. The couple has a kid- Aaradhya.