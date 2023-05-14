The trailer of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer directed by Laxman Utekar is expected to release on May 15

Picture Courtesy/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account

Listen to this article Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan arouse interest of fans with goofy selfies ahead of their film's trailer release x 00:00

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan fixed their dates with fans for Sunday (May 14). Though the actors haven't revealed the occasion for the meet, it's presumably for the promotion of their upcoming film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke'. Earlier it was revealed that the makers will be unveiling the new title of the film on May 16 on the occasion of Vicky's birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the two actors shared some goofy selfies. Twinning in white, Vicky and Sara looked extremely cute in the photos. Vicky sported a cap and shades. The caption read, "Kal milte hai."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced a week back, "VICKY KAUSHAL - SARA ALI KHAN: 2 JUNE RELEASE... Producer Dinesh Vijan's #VickyKaushal - #SaraAliKhan starrer to release on 2 June 2023... Title will be announced on 16 May, #VickyKaushal's birthday... Directed by Laxman Utekar."

Meanwhile, Jio Studios announced their upcoming lineup of films and web series. The studio also shared a few glimpses of their upcoming projects, including Vicky and Sara's films. In the glimpse, the makers mentioned 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'.

After finishing the shoot, Sara penned a heartfelt note in which she expressed her gratitude to her team. "Can't believe it's already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better," she wrote.

Sara also shared her experience working with Vicky."@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You're one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I've met, and I'm so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you," she added.

Also Read: Big brother Vicky Kaushal is not watching over Sunny Kaushal's career

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever