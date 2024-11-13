Vicky Kaushal will portray the Chiranjeevi sage Parashurama in Dinesh Vijan's next film, 'Mahavatar'. Makers revealed the first look of the actor on Instagram today

Film producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik are set to raise the bar once again with the announcement of their magnum opus, 'Mahavatar', which will feature Vicky Kaushal essaying the legendary warrior sage Chiranjeevi Parashurama. The film, which draws inspiration from Indian mythology, is slated for release in cinemas on Christmas 2026.

Following the immense success of their previous collaboration 'Stree 2', Vijan and Kaushik have teamed up once more for a highly anticipated project that delves into the ancient mythology of India.

'Mahavatar' will bring to life the story of Chiranjeevi Parashurama, one of the seven immortal figures in Hindu lore, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal in what promises to be a career-defining role.

The announcement of 'Mahavatar' comes on the heels of Vicky Kaushal's success in films like 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' and his upcoming project 'Chhaava', based on the life of Maratha King Sambhaji Maharaj.

The first look for 'Mahavatar' was released on November 13, with a striking poster that showcases Vicky Kaushal in character. In his post, Kaushal wrote, "Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas - Christmas 2026!"

The film's story revolves around the figure of Parashurama, one of the seven Chiranjeevis or immortal beings in Hindu mythology.

Known for his wisdom, strength, and warrior spirit, Parashurama is revered as both a sage and a fierce protector of dharma (justice).

In various mythological texts, including the 'Mahabharata' and 'Ramayana', Parashurama is depicted as an avatar of Lord Vishnu, entrusted with the task of ridding the earth of corrupt rulers and upholding righteousness.

Produced by Maddock Films, the script of the movie is written by Niren Bhatt.

'Mahavatar' is all set to hit cinemas in Christmas 2026.

