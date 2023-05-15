Vicky Kaushal's birthday: List of his upcoming movies for 2023-2024

On the occasion of Vicky Kaushal's 35th birthday, here is the list of his upcoming movies for 2023–2024. Check it out!

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movies

Vicky Kaushal turns 35. One of the most versatile actors in the Bollywood industry made his debut in the 2012 film 'Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana,' in which he had a supporting role. However, he gained recognition and critical acclaim for his performance in the film 'Masaan' (2015), directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. In 2018, Vicky Kaushal delivered a breakthrough performance in the war drama film 'Raazi,' directed by Meghna Gulzar. His role as Iqbal Syed, a Pakistani military officer, showcased his acting prowess and garnered him widespread appreciation.

One of his most notable performances came in the 2019 film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike, directed by Aditya Dhar. He played the lead role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, leading a fictionalised military operation in retaliation to the Uri attack. His portrayal received critical acclaim and earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Kaushal has displayed his versatility by taking on a variety of roles in films like 'Sanju' (2018), 'Manmarziyaan' (2018), 'Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship' (2020), and 'Raat Akeli Hai' (2020), among others. He is known for his dedication to his craft and his ability to bring depth and authenticity to his characters. Vicky Kaushal's performances have earned him several awards and nominations, and he has established himself as one of the most talented actors of his generation in Bollywood.

On the occasion of his 35th birthday, here is the list of his upcoming movies for 2023–2024.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are coming together as a jodi for the first time on screen in the Laxman Utekar-directed Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. directed by Laxman Utekar. This family entertainer is slated to release in cinemas on June 2, 2023.

Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam,' this romantic comedy film stars Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk and is directed by Anand Tiwari. This rom-com is set to release on August 25, 2023.

Lukka Chuppi 2

The Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Lukka Chuppi 2' is the sequel to the 2019 rom-com film 'Lukka Chuppi'. Helmed by Laxman Utekar. The film stars Vicky Kaushal , Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Kriti Sanon. The film's release date has not been confirmed by the filmmakers.

Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal will portray the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. The biopic will showcase his remarkable journey. The film is set to be released on December 1, 2023.

The Immortal Ashwatthama

Directed by Aditya Dhar, this is an action-packed superhero film in which Vicky Kaushal will be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan. Vicky plays the lead role of Ashwatthama. The film is expected to be released in 2023.

Mr. Lele

'Mr. Lele' Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, this comedy film stars Vicky Kaushal alongside Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani. The movie revolves around the life of a quirky bachelor. This comedy drama is all set to release this year or 2024.

Takht

Karan Johar's directorial 'Takht,' is a historical drama featuring an ensemble cast including Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is set in the Mughal era and is highly anticipated by fans. The release date has yet to be confirmed.

The Great Indian Family

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar are going to share the screen for the first time together in 'The Great Indian Family'. helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film's tentative release date is November 2023.

Dunki

Rajkumar Hirani's drama-comedy film 'Dunki' features Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Taapsee Pannu. The film will mostly be released at the end of this year, 2023.

