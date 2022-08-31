Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham' wins big at Filmfare Awards 2022

Next, Costume designer, Veera Kapur Ee was awarded for her work on the film's costumes in the 'Best Costume Designs' category
It looks like this year's Ganesh Chaturthi has proved to be extremely lucky and auspicious for Vicky Kaushal and his film 'Sardar Udham'. The film was on a winning streak last night at the Filmfare Awards. Celebrities were in full attendance at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, where the star-studded event took place. 'Sardar Udham' went onto win the most number of awards.
Mansi Mehta and Dmitriy Malich won the first award for the film in the 'Best Production Design' category. Next, was the costume designer Veera Kapur Ee, who was awarded for her work on the film's costumes in the 'Best Costume Designs' category.
Avik Mukhopadhyay won the award for the film's cinematography in the 'Best Cinematography' category, followed by Shantanu Moitra who won the film an award in 'Best Background Score' category.
Next, Superb/BOJP Main Road Post Ny Vfxwaala Edit Fx Studios’ won the award for the film in the 'Best VFX' category. Dipankar Chaki and Nihar Ranjan Samal, who worked on sound design for 'Sardar Udham' won in the category 'Best sound design'. The film had also been nominated in the 'Best film' category - popular and critics. Lead actor Vicky Kaushal also had got nominated in 'Best actor in the leading role' category - popular and critics.
'Sardar Udham' is a biopic of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Vicky Kaushal played the titular character in the film. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, 'Sardar Udham' also starred Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar.
Shoojit Sircar, the director of the film, recently bagged the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne award in the 'Best Director' category. Looking at the number of awards that 'Sardar Udham' won in various categories, one can surely say that, this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi got with it God’s blessings in abundance.
