Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Lord Ganesha to be worshipped in feminine form in Mumbai's Khetwadi

Ganesha idol in ‘Nauvari saree’. Pic/Emmanual Kharbari

The residents of eighth lane of Khetwadi welcomed their 35-feet Ganesh idol on Monday. What's unique about this idol is that the Ganesha idol is wearing a ‘Nauvari saree’ with green bangles, gajar traditional ornaments, and has a Trishul in hand.

Nilesh Shridhankar, secretary of eighth lane at Khetwadi Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, said, “This is the 59th year of our mandal. With an aim to make the festival celebration bigger and with a theme of women empowerment, we decided to install an idol of Vinayaki Devi.”

Rajesh Poojari, archaeologist and an art conservator, said, “The Vinayaki goddess is known by names including Vigneshvari, Stri Ganesh, Ganeshani among others. Many people believe she is Lord Ganesha's feminine or Shakti form.”



He adds, “The first known mention of Vinayaki was found on a mutilated terracotta plaque in Rajasthan in the first century BCE. The 41st yogini in the Chausath Yogini Temple in Bhedaghat, Madhya Pradesh, is one of Vinayaki's most famous sculptures. Similar to this, a small number of sculptures from later eras have been discovered throughout India, particularly in the south and central regions, with features like those of Shakti and traits that blend Ganesha and Shakti.”

Shridhankar, said, “By bringing this idol we wanted to highlight the beauty, power, and creativity side of a woman and her importance in life.”

The pandal displays photos of famous women personalities such as Droupadi Murmu, Sindhutai Sapkal, Mithali Raj, Kalpana Chawla, Rani Lakshmi Bai, Indira Gandhi, to name a few.

He further adds, “We have kept a light show which will narrate the mythology of the goddess and highlight the struggle of the few Indian women famous personalities.”

While in the past, the eighth lane Ganpati mandal at Khetwadi has installed a replica of Baji Rao, Hanuman and Lord Vitthal.

