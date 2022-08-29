Ganeshotsav 2022: Five Ganpati pandals to visit in Mumbai

Mumbaikars are all set to enjoy the festival from August 31 without coronavirus-induced restrictions for the first time since 2020

Lalbaugcha Raja 2022. Pic/Manjeet Thakur

The most loved and awaited festival, Ganeshotsav, is finally here. And, Mumbaikars are all set to enjoy the festival from August 31 without coronavirus-induced restrictions for the first time since 2020. During the 10-day-long celebration, people throng pandals to seek blessing.



Here are the five biggest Ganesh pandals that you shouldn't miss out on.

Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaugcha Raja 2022. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Lalbaugcha Raja is a well-known and most visited Ganesh idol in Mumbai. Every year, lakhs of devotees throng the Lalbaug to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja. Located in south Mumbai, it is the most revered Ganesh Mandal in the city.

Mumbaicha Raja, Ganesh Galli

Mumbaicha Raja's puja murti. Pic/Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal

Just a few lanes away from Lalbaugcha Raja is the popular Mumbaicha Raja in Ganesh Galli. The Mandal is known for their amazing themes every year that mostly replicate famous places in India. Founded in 1928, Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal is completing 95 years this year. The mandal has planned to replicate Varanasi’s famous Kashi Vishwanath temple this year.

Girgaoncha Raja

Girgaoncha Raja. Pic/Nikadwari Lane Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal/Facebook

Another well-known Ganesh pandal is Girgaoncha Raja, which is a 25-feet eco-friendly idol made from shadu (clay). In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also given a shout-out to the Mandal in his Maan Ki Baat.

GSB Seva Ganesh Mandal

The GSB Seva Mandal is one of the richest Ganesh mandals in Mumbai. The GSB Seva Mandal is celebrating the 68th year of its Ganpati festivities this year. It is famous for its eco-friendly idol made with clay and more than 60 kgs of gold.

Andhericha Raja

Andhericha Raja 2022. Pic/Uday Salian

Founded in 1966, Andhericha Raja is also one of the most famous Ganpati pandals of Mumbai. Due to its unique themes, it attracts a lot of people. This year, the Andheri mandal has decided to skip the usual temple theme decor and make a replica of the Laxmi Vilas Palace situated in Vadodara, Gujarat.

