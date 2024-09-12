Breaking News
Updated on: 12 September,2024 02:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer: This family entertainment extravaganza, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa—famed for hits like Dreamgirl and Dreamgirl 2—features the talented Rajkummar Rao and the charming Triptii Dimri.

Still from the trailer

Mark your calendars for October 11, 2024, as the trailer for 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is set to take you on a delightful journey filled with family drama, 90s nostalgia, and a dash of humor and suspense. This family entertainment extravaganza, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa—famed for hits like Dreamgirl and Dreamgirl 2—features the talented Rajkummar Rao and the charming Triptii Dimri.


Following the success of Srikanth and Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao is back to enchant audiences with another compelling role, while Triptii Dimri continues to captivate with her vibrant presence. Together, they promise to deliver a film that evokes the colorful, heartwarming essence of the 90s, complete with a fun twist involving a missing CD.



The trailer begins with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri as a newly married couple who are excited for their first night after marriage. Vicky (Rao) suggests his wife Vidya (Triptii) that they should record their first night on tape. Vicky makes a CD of the same and keeps it in their room. However, the CD gets stolen and it leads to a formal police investigation. The investigation only leads to chaos and laughter evoking scenes. 


In a surprise element, the film also sees Mallika Sherawat in a role that reminds us of her Welcome days. Vijay Raaz plays the investigating office who is smitten by Sherawat's gorgeous character. We also catch a glimpse of Shehnaaz Gill who makes special appearance in a song. 

In addition to the trailer launch, the markers also unveiled the first motion poster, showcasing Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri alongside the entire Vicky and Vidya family. 

The event was graced by Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Archana Puran Singh, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tiku Talsania, Mubeen Saudagar, Jaswant Singh. Producer Bhushan Kumar,, Shiv Chanana, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde  & Vimal Lahoti
Along with Raaj Shaandilyaa and Music Composer: Sachin Jigar

The collaboration between industry giants Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde & Rajesh Bahl, and Raaj Shaandilyaa & Vimal Lahoti has set the stage for a film that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films, in association with Kathavachak Films, presents Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, a Wakaoo Film production, coming to theaters near you on October 11, 2024.

