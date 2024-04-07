A Reddit user shared the clip of Shraddha and Rahul which is from billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities.

Shraddha Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who has been rumoured to be dating Rahul Mody for a while now, has made it to the headlines once again after a video of the two dancing at Rihanna’s concert surfaced on social media. A Reddit user shared the clip which is from billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities.

Shraddha and Rahul can be seen twinning in black as they groove together enjoying their time together. This doesn’t come as a surprise since the two were spotted together boarding the celebrity bus at Jamnagar, Gujarat, for the same event.

Last month, Shraddha set tongues wagging after she shared pictures wearing an 'R' pendant.

Recently, a report by Hindustan Times suggested that the duo will go public about their relationship soon. A source informed, “After working on the film(Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar), they have been going strong. They are in a very comfortable position with each other, which is why they don’t feel the need to hide their affair. And that’s the reason they are getting spotted together more often.”

“They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn’t mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon. They are both private people and want to keep their relationship out of the limelight,” added the source.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in the horror comedy film 'Stree 2' alongside Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurrana. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee in the lead role.

The film recently went on floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai last April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel.

'Stree' was released in the year 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August 2024.

Besides that, Shraddha is reportedly set to star in 'No Entry Mein Entry’ which is the sequel of the 2005 film 'No Entry'. She will share the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, who have joined the sequel as the lead. Kriti Sanon and Manushi Chhillar are also being suggested to be a part of the film.

The first part titled 'No Entry' was released in 2005. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan. It was the highest-grossing film of the year and earned a spot in the cult comedy space in Bollywood.