Video of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha washing utensils at Golden Temple go viral

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in May this year and will be tying the knot later this year. The couple have been scouting wedding locations in the past month. Recently, they visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar together. They also did seva at the temple and videos of them washing utensils has gone viral.

Parineeti wore an ivory-coloured kurta while Raghav was dressed in a kurta-pyjama with a Nehru coat for their visit to the Golden temple. It is common for devotees o do seva at the temple. Parineeti and Raghav washed utensils as part of the seva.

After their sacred visit, the couple took to their respective Instagram handles and shared pictures of themselves seeking blessings at Shri Harmandir Sahib.

"My visit this time was even more special; with him by my side. @raghavchadha88," Parineeti captioned the post.

"Amidst sacred hymns and serenity, I closed my eyes, bowed my head, and said a little prayer. With @parineetichopra by my side, it was even more special. Blessed to seek blessings at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib ji in Amritsar today," Raghav wrote sharing a picture from their Temple visit.

Parineeti and Raghav exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. After their engagement, Chopra had penned a note describing the moment she knew he was the one for her. "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one," she wrote.

"The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined," she added.

Meanwhile, it is rumoured that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will marry in Rajasthan between September and November of this year. The actress recently visited the Deputy Director of the Tourism Department in Udaipur to inquire about tourist attractions and hotels. She came with her family. If the wedding takes place in Udaipur, Parineeti will be following in the footsteps of her sister Priyanka Chopra, who wedded in Rajasthan as well.