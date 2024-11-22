During a masterclass at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Chopra claimed that his 2023 directorial venture was actually the choice of several artistes, including those working internationally.

A year ago, Vidhu Vinod Chopra had to submit his hit emotional drama 12th Fail independently for the 2024 Oscars as India chose Malayalam survival thriller 2018 as its official entry for the best international film category at the Academy Awards.

Today, during a masterclass at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Chopra claimed that many artistes, including those working in Hollywood, preferred his directorial venture over filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph's film as India's Oscar entry.

"Can I tell you one thing in return that so many people have told me, including people in Hollywood, that 12th Fail should have represented India at Oscars not whatever went," the filmmaker said. He further asked the audience if they agree with him. "Say yes or no, do I care? What I care for is did I make a good film or not. So please don't give so much importance (to awards). Awards are people outside of (the industry) who are acknowledging you for God knows what reasons. So please don't bother,” he said. Not just Oscars, Chopra also believes even back home, National Awards shouldn't be taken too seriously. As he spoke about his 1989 acclaimed drama thriller, Parinda, someone in the audience asked, "Why thrillers don't get National Award?" To which the the filmmaker replied, "You are giving too much importance to the National Awards."