Breaking News
MVA forming next govt in Maharashtra: Balasaheb Thorat
Foreign national arrested from Mumbai airport for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 34.96 crore
BJP mob tried to enter EVM strong room, attempt foiled: Rohit Pawar
Man held after retired teacher loses Rs 23.69 lakh in share trading fraud
Baba Siddique Murder: 26-year-old arrested in Nagpur for facilitating money transfers to other accused in case
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Vidhu Vinod Chopra Hollywood people said 12th Fail should have represented India at Oscars not whatever went

Vidhu Vinod Chopra: 'Hollywood people said 12th Fail should have represented India at Oscars not whatever went'

Updated on: 22 November,2024 09:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

During a masterclass at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Chopra claimed that his 2023 directorial venture was actually the choice of several artistes, including those working internationally. 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra: 'Hollywood people said 12th Fail should have represented India at Oscars not whatever went'

L-Vidhu Vinod Chopra; R- Vikrant Massey in a still from 12th Fail

Listen to this article
Vidhu Vinod Chopra: 'Hollywood people said 12th Fail should have represented India at Oscars not whatever went'
x
00:00

A year ago, Vidhu Vinod Chopra had to submit his hit emotional drama 12th Fail independently for the 2024 Oscars as India chose Malayalam survival thriller 2018 as its official entry for the best international film category at the Academy Awards.


Today, during a masterclass at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Chopra claimed that many artistes, including those working in Hollywood, preferred his directorial venture over filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph's film as India's Oscar entry.


"Can I tell you one thing in return that so many people have told me, including people in Hollywood, that 12th Fail should have represented India at Oscars not whatever went," the filmmaker said. He further asked the audience if they agree with him. "Say yes or no, do I care? What I care for is did I make a good film or not. So please don't give so much importance (to awards). Awards are people outside of (the industry) who are acknowledging you for God knows what reasons. So please don't bother,” he said. Not just Oscars, Chopra also believes even back home, National Awards shouldn't be taken too seriously. As he spoke about his 1989 acclaimed drama thriller, Parinda, someone in the audience asked, "Why thrillers don't get National Award?" To which the the filmmaker replied, "You are giving too much importance to the National Awards."


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vidhu vinod chopra kiran rao Entertainment News bollywood Tovino Thomas Oscars 2023 Entertainment Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK