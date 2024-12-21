Vidya dressed in a floral kurta with her hair styled in curls, arrived with Siddharth Roy Kapur, who wore a blue shirt and black pants. Vidya was also seen greeting paps with a smile.

Vidya Balan. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Vidya Balan to Ishaan Khatter, celebs turn heads on day 2 of Ambani school annual function x 00:00

The second day of the annual function at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School witnessed a star-studded gathering as several celebrities attended the event. After Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's appearance on the first day, celebs including Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra, Ishaan Khatter, and Vidya Balan, along with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, graced the event.

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra were also spotted with their daughter, Hinaya, and Singh's mother. The family were captured posing for photographers. Geeta looked stunning in a black dress paired with matching stockings and boots, while Harbhajan donned a red shirt, black denim, and a cap.

Actor Ishaan Khatter made a stylish appearance, wearing a white shirt, denim jeans, sneakers, and sunglasses. The 'Dhadak' actor posed for the cameras with a smile and gave a thumbs-up before heading inside the venue.

Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani, who is also the school's founder, was seen with his son-in-law Anand Piramal and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant.

The first day of the event was attended by SRK, Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan among others.

