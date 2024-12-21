Breaking News
Vidya Balan to Ishaan Khatter, celebs turn heads on day 2 of Ambani school annual function

Vidya Balan to Ishaan Khatter, celebs turn heads on day 2 of Ambani school annual function

Updated on: 21 December,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Vidya dressed in a floral kurta with her hair styled in curls, arrived with Siddharth Roy Kapur, who wore a blue shirt and black pants. Vidya was also seen greeting paps with a smile.

Vidya Balan. Pic/Shadab Khan

The second day of the annual function at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School witnessed a star-studded gathering as several celebrities attended the event. After Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's appearance on the first day, celebs including Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra, Ishaan Khatter, and Vidya Balan, along with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, graced the event.


Vidya dressed in a floral kurta with her hair styled in curls, arrived with Siddharth Roy Kapur, who wore a blue shirt and black pants. Vidya was also seen greeting paps with a smile.


Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra were also spotted with their daughter, Hinaya, and Singh's mother. The family were captured posing for photographers. Geeta looked stunning in a black dress paired with matching stockings and boots, while Harbhajan donned a red shirt, black denim, and a cap.


Actor Ishaan Khatter made a stylish appearance, wearing a white shirt, denim jeans, sneakers, and sunglasses. The 'Dhadak' actor posed for the cameras with a smile and gave a thumbs-up before heading inside the venue.

Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani, who is also the school's founder, was seen with his son-in-law Anand Piramal and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant.

The first day of the event was attended by SRK, Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan among others.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

abhishek bachchan aaradhya bachchan aishwarya rai bachchan harbhajan singh geeta basra ishaan khattar vidya balan siddharth roy kapur bollywood news Entertainment News

