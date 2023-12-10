Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Vidyut Jammwal reveals photos in his birthday suit from Himalayan retreat fans hail his boldness

Vidyut Jammwal reveals photos in his birthday suit from Himalayan retreat, fans hail his boldness

Updated on: 10 December,2023 01:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Vidyut Jammwal takes a break from his luxurious life every year, to embark on an annual retreat in the mountains for self-discovery

Vidyut Jammwal reveals photos in his birthday suit from Himalayan retreat, fans hail his boldness

Photos Vidyut Jammwal shared from his Himalayan retreat

Listen to this article
Vidyut Jammwal reveals photos in his birthday suit from Himalayan retreat, fans hail his boldness
x
00:00

On Vidyut Jammwal's birthday, the actor's fans were in for a surprise. As the action hero celebrated his birthday today, he took a moment to share his unique yearly ritual that has become an integral part of his life over the past 14 years. 


Known for his action-packed performances, Vidyut takes a break from his luxurious life every year, to embark on an annual retreat in the mountains for self-discovery, to live a simpler life and to be "reborn". 


Vidyut shared images on his social media, giving us a glimpse into his life in the mountains with a heartfelt note, stating, "My retreat to the Himalayan ranges - 'the abode of the divine' started 14 years ago. Before I realised, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone - every year. Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realising the importance of knowing 'Who I am Not'; which is the first step of knowing 'WHO AM I', as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature," he said.


"I am most comfortable outside my comfort zone and I tune into the natural frequency of nature, and I imagine myself as the satellite dish antenna - receiving & emitting vibrations of happiness and love.

I vibrate at the frequency of COMPASSION.
I vibrate at the frequency of DETERMINATION.
I vibrate at the frequency of ACHIEVEMENT.
I vibrate at the frequency of ACTION. 

It is here that I create the energy I want to surround myself with and come back home, ready to experience a new chapter in my life - Reborn. Also would love to share that this solitude is inconceivable to the mind, but experiential only when in awareness. I'm now ready and excited for my next chapter - CRAKK releasing in theatres on Feb 23rd, 2024," 'wrote the actor, sharing that a local shepherd named Mohar Singh clicked the photos of him in the wilderness.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

Fans hailed the actor's bold move and lauded his spirit. "Happy Birthday Master, My Living Legend. Lots of love & blessings," read one comment. "Those lines what you have written are so inspiring. Once again happiest birthday KING OF KALARI @mevidyutjammwal SIR," wrote another fan.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vidyut jamwal Entertainment News bollywood bollywood news himalayas birthday

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK