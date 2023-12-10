Vidyut Jammwal takes a break from his luxurious life every year, to embark on an annual retreat in the mountains for self-discovery

Photos Vidyut Jammwal shared from his Himalayan retreat

On Vidyut Jammwal's birthday, the actor's fans were in for a surprise. As the action hero celebrated his birthday today, he took a moment to share his unique yearly ritual that has become an integral part of his life over the past 14 years.

Known for his action-packed performances, Vidyut takes a break from his luxurious life every year, to embark on an annual retreat in the mountains for self-discovery, to live a simpler life and to be "reborn".

Vidyut shared images on his social media, giving us a glimpse into his life in the mountains with a heartfelt note, stating, "My retreat to the Himalayan ranges - 'the abode of the divine' started 14 years ago. Before I realised, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone - every year. Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realising the importance of knowing 'Who I am Not'; which is the first step of knowing 'WHO AM I', as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature," he said.

"I am most comfortable outside my comfort zone and I tune into the natural frequency of nature, and I imagine myself as the satellite dish antenna - receiving & emitting vibrations of happiness and love.

I vibrate at the frequency of COMPASSION.

I vibrate at the frequency of DETERMINATION.

I vibrate at the frequency of ACHIEVEMENT.

I vibrate at the frequency of ACTION.

It is here that I create the energy I want to surround myself with and come back home, ready to experience a new chapter in my life - Reborn. Also would love to share that this solitude is inconceivable to the mind, but experiential only when in awareness. I'm now ready and excited for my next chapter - CRAKK releasing in theatres on Feb 23rd, 2024," 'wrote the actor, sharing that a local shepherd named Mohar Singh clicked the photos of him in the wilderness.

Fans hailed the actor's bold move and lauded his spirit. "Happy Birthday Master, My Living Legend. Lots of love & blessings," read one comment. "Those lines what you have written are so inspiring. Once again happiest birthday KING OF KALARI @mevidyutjammwal SIR," wrote another fan.