Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi starrer Crakk to release on this date next year

Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson starrer ‘Crakk’ will be released on February 23, 2024. Written and directed by Aditya Datt, Crakk brings a never-seen-before action experience to the big screen next year. The announcement was made on Vidyut Jammwal's birthday.

Crakk marks Vidyut Jammwal's second film as a producer, in collaboration with Commando 3 director Aditya Datt, that promises thrills, chills and jaw-dropping action. The film marks the dynamic duo's second outing, following the success of 'Commando 3’, taking it a notch higher with a fiery fusion of stars like Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles along with Vidyut.

Filmed in the picturesque location of Poland, Crakk showcases Jammwal’s journey from the slums of Mumbai to the heart-pounding world of extreme underground sports where he will be seen in an absolutely new avatar, performing nail-biting, daredevil stunts that will leave the audiences on the edge of their seats.

'Crakk', presented by Vidyut Jammwal & Action hero films, is produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Abbas Sayyed, written and directed by Aditya Datt, written by Sarim Momin, Rehan Khan, with additional screenplay-dialogue by Mohendar Pratap Singh, is set to hit the cinemas on 23rd February 2024.

On Vidyut Jammwal's birthday on Sunday, the actor's fans were in for a surprise. He took a moment to share his unique yearly ritual that has become an integral part of his life over the past 14 years. Known for his action-packed performances, Vidyut takes a break from his luxurious life every year, to embark on an annual retreat in the mountains for self-discovery, to live a simpler life and to be "reborn".

Vidyut shared images on his social media, giving us a glimpse into his life in the mountains with a heartfelt note, stating, "My retreat to the Himalayan ranges - 'the abode of the divine' started 14 years ago. Before I realised, it became an integral part of my life to spend 7-10 days alone - every year. Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realising the importance of knowing 'Who I am Not'; which is the first step of knowing 'WHO AM I', as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature," he said.