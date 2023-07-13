Vignesh Shivan is happy for Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan's romantic track in Jawan, here's why

Vignesh Shivan dropped a hint at Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan's romantic track in Jawan and revealed why he is happy that his wife romanced the King of Romance on screen

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara

The prevue of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Jawan' was unveiled recently. The prevue gave a glimpse of all the mass action sequences, dialogues and the stunning cast members. This is the first time that Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space. Atlee makes his Hindi film debut as a director with this film. While the prevue focused on the action elements in the film, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who is married to Nayanthara, has revealed that there is a romantic track in the film between SRK and Nayanthara.

After the trailer of 'Jawan' was released, Vignesh took to his Instagram stories to praise the prevue. "How can you not be proud of @atlee47 when he comes up with a banger with his bollywood debut! Looks international ! So much efforts, patience and hard work! A big hug hatss off!!"

"Congrats to Nayanthara lookin dream debut with the King @iamsrk for my Thangam & my king @anirudhofficial killin it sooo well here ! Kudos to @actorvijaysethupathu sir," he added.

Days after the release of prevue, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle to respone to all crew and cast members of the film with loving messages. He also responded to Vignesh's post with a sweet warning. "@VigneshShivN thank u for all the love. #Nayanthara is awesome…but oh who am I telling this…you toh already know!!! But Hubby, beware, she has now learnt some major kicks & punches!!"

Replying to SRK's lovely warning, Vignesh won hearts with his response. "soooo kind of you sir. Yes sir being very careful ð«¡ but I also heard there is some good romance between the both of you in the movie , that she has learnt from the king of romance, so already cherishing that with the happiness of such a dream Debut with YOU #SRK the #KingofHearts #Badshaah #Jawan @Atlee_dirgonna be a massive global #Blockbuster," he wrote. Netizens were impresses with Vignesh's supportive message for wife Nayanthara's upcoming film.

Yes sir being very careful ð«¡ but I also heard there is some good romance between the both of you in the movie , that she has learnt from the king of romance ð¥° , so already cherishing that with the happiness of such a dream Debut with YOU #SRK… https://t.co/hqOSBI3YUF — VigneshShivan (@VigneshShivN) July 12, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan had also attended Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding in Chennai last year. Nayanthara and Vignesh welcomed their twins via surrogacy months after their wedding.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Reportedly, the team will be soon shooting a special song sequence for the film in Dubai.