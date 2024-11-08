Breaking News
My shoulders are broad enough to accept all criticism: CJI Chandrachud in his farewell speech
12-year-old boy among four killed in multiple accidents across Mumbai
Two women burn five puppies alive in Meerut, FIR lodged
Central Railway to operate mega block between on Sunday, check details
Malaysia to resume search for flight MH370 that went missing 10 years ago with 239 people on board
BJP burnt Manipur, attempted to divide people across India: Rahul Gandhi during Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 rally
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Vijay Deverakonda Ajay Devgn Rohit Shetty surprise students at a college fest

Vijay Deverakonda, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty surprise students at a college fest

Updated on: 09 November,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Vijay Deverakonda, Jasleen Royal, Radhika Madan, Ajay Devgn, and Rohit Shetty arrived at a college fest to surprise students in a bid to promote their new releases

Vijay Deverakonda, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty surprise students at a college fest

Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Vijay Deverakonda, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty surprise students at a college fest
x
00:00

Campus calling


Vijay Deverakonda, Jasleen Royal and Radhika Madan promoted their new song at a college fest. At the same venue, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty regaled students with anecdotes from their younger days


Just in


Travel light: Mrunal Thakur: Keeping cool: Varun Dhawan; Not without my book: Maniesh Paul; Baby’s first flight: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: Suited and  booted: Malaika Arora 

Travel light: Mrunal Thakur: Keeping cool: Varun Dhawan; Not without my book: Maniesh Paul; Baby’s first flight: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: Suited and 
booted: Malaika Arora 

Track na karo 

Track na karo 

Ishaan Khatter wondered if the paparazzi had put a tracker on him as he stepped out with rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz in Bandra 

Ready for the next show 

Ready for the next show 

Ektaa R Kapoor visited the sets of a reality television show, while Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff showcased their bonding as they promoted their respective movies 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Vijay Deverakonda Radhika Madan ajay devgn rohit shetty ishaan khattar ekta kapoor arjun kapoor tiger shroff Mrunal Thakur varun dhawan manish paul deepika padukone ranveer singh malaika arora bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK