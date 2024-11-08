Vijay Deverakonda, Jasleen Royal, Radhika Madan, Ajay Devgn, and Rohit Shetty arrived at a college fest to surprise students in a bid to promote their new releases
Pics/Yogen Shah
Campus calling
Vijay Deverakonda, Jasleen Royal and Radhika Madan promoted their new song at a college fest. At the same venue, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty regaled students with anecdotes from their younger days
Just in
Travel light: Mrunal Thakur: Keeping cool: Varun Dhawan; Not without my book: Maniesh Paul; Baby’s first flight: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh: Suited and
booted: Malaika Arora
Track na karo
Ishaan Khatter wondered if the paparazzi had put a tracker on him as he stepped out with rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz in Bandra
Ready for the next show
Ektaa R Kapoor visited the sets of a reality television show, while Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff showcased their bonding as they promoted their respective movies