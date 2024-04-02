Breaking News
Vijay Varma gets birthday flowers on April Fools Day Tamannaah calls it Bloody brilliant
Vijay Varma gets birthday flowers on April Fool's Day, Tamannaah calls it 'Bloody brilliant'

Updated on: 02 April,2024 06:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Vijay Varma recently shared a picture in which he can be seen sitting on his couch surrounded by bouquets

Picture Courtesy/Vijay Varma's Instagram account

Actor Vijay Varma, who celebrated his 38th birthday on March 29, recently shared a picture in which he can be seen sitting on his couch surrounded by bouquets, letters, and birthday cards.


Captioning the image, the 'Dahaad' actor wrote, "I'm having the best April Fool's day. Thank you for all the lovely birthday flowers, notes, and fan cards."

Shortly after he posted the picture, his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia commented, "Bloody Brilliant."

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi left a heart emoji, and actor Divyenndu wished him a happy birthday, saying, "Happie B'day bud...have a funny one."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Varma recently appeared in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak,' which hit theaters earlier this month on March 15. The movie featured Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi in significant roles.

Tamannaah Bhatia, on the other hand, is busy these days with several projects in her kitty, including her supernatural thriller 'Odela-2' and the horror comedy 'Aranmanai 4'.

