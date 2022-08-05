Breaking News
05 August,2022
mid-day online correspondent |

The talented actor will soon be seen in the upcoming Red Chillies Entertainment production, Darlings with Alia Bhatt. A special screening was held for his family and close ones in Juhu today

Shefali Shah with Vijay Varma/picture courtesy: PR


Vijay Varma hosts a special screening for friends and family ahead of Darlings release. The Quintessential grey guy of Bollywood is quite the family man in reality.

The talented actor will soon be seen in the upcoming Red Chillies Entertainment production, Darlings with Alia Bhatt. A special screening was held for his family and close ones in Juhu today. His young nieces also made a surprise visit to Bombay to see their uncle ahead of the film's release and attended the screening. See pictures from the screening below. 

The She actor will be seen reuniting with his Gully Boy co-star, Alia Bhatt in Darlings, only this time opposite her. The two have been seen sharing words of praise for each other and their talents during promotional interviews for the film.

With Darlings releasing on the 5th of August on an OTT platform, Vijay also has an exciting slate of projects ahead including, Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, Mirzapur 3 and Sumit Saxena's untitled next.

