'Darlings' trailer launch: Alia Bhatt talks about producing film directed by Ranbir Kapoor

During the trailer launch, Alia was asked if she would produce a film written and directed by actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is also her husband

Ranbir and Alia/ PC- Instagram

The trailer of the much anticipated dark comedy 'Darlings' dropped on Monday. The film is all set to premiere on 5th August 2022 on Netflix. The trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai in the presence of the cast including Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Verma along with first-time director Jasmeet K Reen. Actor Roshan Mathew who plays a pivotal role in the film was missing from the event.

With 'Darlings', Alia also turns producer with her production house Eternal Sunshine. During the trailer launch, Alia was asked if she would produce a film written and directed by actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is also her husband. During the promotions of his film 'Shamshera', Ranbir revealed that he had written a story during the pandemic and expressed a desire to direct the film.

When asked if she would like to produce the film, the actress said, "We did discuss it. I actually told him that if you don’t make me produce it, I’ll be very upset! I told him if you don’t want to take me as an actor, that’s totally fine. He told me, ‘No no, I need you, you’re a tyrant,’” the actress said with a smile on her face. She also said she would like to be a creative producer and would like to give inputs during the writing stage".

'Darlings' is produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Gaurav Verma and marks the feature film debut of director Jasmeet K Reen. With an exceptionally versatile cast including Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in lead roles, Darlings is a dark comedy entertainer brimming with secrets, mystery, and drama. The film delves into the lives of a resilient mother-daughter, fighting for love and finding their footing in Mumbai whilst also battling their demons.