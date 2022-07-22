Alia Bhatt cheers for Ranbir Kapoor as he returns to the big screen with 'Shamshera'; calls it the 'Kapoor-day'

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "It's Kapoor Day!Shamshera in theatres now. Go watch."

Alia Bhatt/ PC-Instagram

Actor Alia Bhatt is all excited as her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor returns to the big screen after four years with the film 'Shamshera'. On the day of the release of the film, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star took to her social media handle to share a picture of herself wearing a customised T-shirt. The blue t-shirt has the word Kapoor printed on it in Hindi.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt shares video of Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji enjoying 'Kesariya' song ahead of launch

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "It's Kapoor Day!Shamshera in theatres now. Go watch."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ð¤âï¸ (@aliaabhatt)

Ranbir was last seen in director Rajkummar Hirani's 'Sanju' in 2018 alongside Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, and Anushka Sharma. The film was based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt: We still live in a patriarchal world

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April this year at their home in Bandra. The couple dated for five years before getting married. In June, the two also announced that they are expecting their first child.

They will next be seen together on the big screen in the film 'Brahmastra'. This will be their first collaboration on the big screen. Meanwhile, ahead of 'Brahmastra's release in September, Alia will be seen in the film 'Darlings', which is set to release on Netflix on August 5.