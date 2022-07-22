Breaking News
Mumbai: PMLA court rejects plea seeking blanket bail to all MVA MPs, MLAs
Rebellion by Shiv Sena legislators betrayal of humanity, says Aaditya Thackeray
India's third case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
Pharmacist murder: NIA court sends 7 accused to 14-day judicial custody
CBSE announces Class 12 results; overall pass percentage stands at 92.71 per cent
68th National Film Awards: Complete list of winners
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Alia Bhatt cheers for Ranbir Kapoor as he returns to the big screen with Shamshera calls it the Kapoor day

Alia Bhatt cheers for Ranbir Kapoor as he returns to the big screen with 'Shamshera'; calls it the 'Kapoor-day'

Updated on: 22 July,2022 09:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "It's Kapoor Day!Shamshera in theatres now. Go watch."

Alia Bhatt cheers for Ranbir Kapoor as he returns to the big screen with 'Shamshera'; calls it the 'Kapoor-day'

Alia Bhatt/ PC-Instagram


Actor Alia Bhatt is all excited as her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor returns to the big screen after four years with the film 'Shamshera'. On the day of the release of the film, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star took to her social media handle to share a picture of herself wearing a customised T-shirt. The blue t-shirt has the word Kapoor printed on it in Hindi. 

Also Read: Alia Bhatt shares video of Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji enjoying 'Kesariya' song ahead of launch

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, "It's Kapoor Day!Shamshera in theatres now. Go watch."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ð¤âï¸ (@aliaabhatt)

Ranbir was last seen in director Rajkummar Hirani's 'Sanju' in 2018 alongside Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, and Anushka Sharma. The film was based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt: We still live in a patriarchal world

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April this year at their home in Bandra. The couple dated for five years before getting married. In June, the two also announced that they are expecting their first child. 

They will next be seen together on the big screen in the film 'Brahmastra'. This will be their first collaboration on the big screen. Meanwhile, ahead of 'Brahmastra's release in September, Alia will be seen in the film 'Darlings', which is set to release on Netflix on August 5. 

alia bhatt ranbir kapoor bollywood news Shamshera Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK