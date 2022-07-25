'Darlings' trailer: Shefali Shah-Alia Bhatt are a dangerous mother-daughter duo

The film starring an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma, and Roshan Matthew was unveiled at an event in Mumbai

The trailer of Alia Bhatt's debut production, 'Darlings' has been released. The film starring an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma, and Roshan Matthew was unveiled at an event in Mumbai. The film directed by debutante Jasmeet K Reen is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film will be released on Netflix On August 5.

The trailer opens with the audience being introduced to Vijay Verma and Alia Bhatt's character being husband and wife with Shefali Shah as the protective, caring mother Alia. Roshan plays cousin to Alia in the film and their partner0in0crime. Alia and Shefali file a missing person complaint for Vijay, only to be revealed that they are themselves the kidnappers. The light-hearted film takes a dark turn as it gives a glimpse of Alia's relationship with Vijay and how she gets bakc at him for the way he treated her.

Sharing the trailer, Alia Bhatt wrote, "My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!! DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!."

'Darlings' is a dark comedy-drama that explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

Praising the film, Karan Johar had said, "A debut director so assured that she sucks you into the vortex of #Darlings like a bonafide veteran! To balance humour ( dark and conversational ) with a sensitive subject is a massive challenge in itself but the team of this nuanced noir and exceptionally solid film take it on and emerge victor victorious! So fun! So hard hitting and so engaging! All at once! @aliaabhatt @shefalishahofficial @itsvijayvarma @roshan.matthew are FANTASTIC!!! This is the best ensemble of actors I have seen in a long time! BRAVO! Take a bow Jasmeet @jasmeet_k_reen what a debut!!!! Can’t wait to see more of your work! Congratulations My baby girl @aliaabhatt what a brave decision to begin your producer journey with.. may the sunshine on your content decisions eternally! @gaurikhan @iamsrk @redchilliesent @_gauravverma take a BOW !! What a PROUD film to green light !!! May the force always be with you! So finally My darlings don’t miss #darlings on the 5th of August only on @netflix_in …..it’s a 5 star film!"