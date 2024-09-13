Breaking News
'Thoda toh grace rakho: Vijay Varma asks media to leave Malaika Arora's grieving family alone

Updated on: 13 September,2024 09:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Malaika and Amrita Arora's step father Anil Mehta died on Wednesday after falling from the terrace of their residential building. The funeral was conducted on Thursday in Mumbai

Vijay Varma (Pic/Instagram); Malaika Arora (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Malaika and Amrita Arora's father passed away on Wednesday, September 11 after he fell off from his building terrace. It has been a devastating time for the family. Amid this, actor Vijay Varma has requested the media to leave the grieving family alone and respect their privacy. Earlier Varun Dhawan had also made a similar appeal.


On Friday, Vijay Varma took to his X account and asked the media to leave Malaika's family alone in their time of grieving.  Vijay wrote, "Please leave the grieving family alone.. it’s not easy anyway for them. Thoda toh grace rakho media walon (Have some grace media people) (folding hands emoji)."




Varun Dhawan criticises paparazzi after Malaika's father's death 

Taking to Instagram stories, Varun Dhawan wrote, "It is the most insensitive thing to point cameras in the face of people who are grieving please think what you people are doing or what someone is going through when u do this. I understand it is work but sometimes another human might not be Okay with this #humanity"

Anil Mehta's post-mortem report reveals reason of death

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora's stepfather, Anil Kuldip Mehta, allegedly died by suicide on September 11. The post-mortem report suggests that Mehta died due to multiple fractures sustained after he jumped from the sixth floor of his Bandra residence. Mumbai Police has been investigating the incident that occurred at 9 AM at Ayesha Manor stating that Mehta's body had severe fractures to his right leg and other parts. He was declared dead at the hospital upon arrival. 

Malaika Arora shares first statement after stepfather’s death

Malaika wrote on Instagram, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy & Buddy. Anil Kuldeep Mehta 22/02/1962 - 11/09/2024."

Celebs attend Malaika Arora's stepfather's funeral

The film industry came together to offer their condolences as Anil Mehta was laid to rest at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium Center in Mumbai. Several celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, alongside others from the film fraternity reached the crematorium center to pay their last respects to Malaika's stepfather.

