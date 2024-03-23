Vijay Varma on his love story with Tamannaah Bhatia: It took 20-25 days for the first date to happen

When fans discovered they would co-star in Lust Stories 2, some speculated it might have sparked their romance. However, Vijay recently clarified that they didn't start dating during the filming of the movie

Actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah gained attention as a rumoured couple in Bollywood. Speculations about their relationship began circulating around a year and a half ago, sparked by their appearance together at a New Year's party in Goa. When fans discovered they would co-star in Lust Stories 2, some speculated it might have sparked their romance. However, Vijay recently clarified that they didn't start dating during the filming of the movie.

During an interview with Tanmay Bhat on Netflix India's YouTube channel, Vijay mentioned that although Lust Stories 2 might have brought them together, their real-life romance began at a later time, “Lust Stories was a cupid but it wasn’t during the shoot that we started dating. There was discussion of a wrap party happening but it never happened. So, we wanted to have a wrap party and only four people showed up,” Vijay said and added, “That day I feel I told her that I want to hang out more with you. It took 20-25 days for the first date to happen after that.”

Actors Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh have finished shooting for their upcoming drama 'Ul Jalool Ishq'. Recently, the actors arrived at celebrity designer Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai for a wrap-up bash. Manish is the producer of the film.

Vijay came with his girlfriend and actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The much-in-love couple held each other close as they posed for the paparazzi. Having said that, a video of the two engaging in a fun banter has been doing rounds on social media. The clip shows Vijay offering to hold Tamannaah’s purse. The actress blushes, smiles, and says “No thank you.”

The two looked stylish as they made a grand arrival. Tamannaah wore a sultry red strap-sleeved dress while Vijay looked debonair in a casual avatar.

Vijay Varma's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay is basking in the success of 'Murder Mubarak' which was released on Netflix. Directed by Homi Adajania, it also stars Sara Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tisca Chopra. This film is about a whodunit that unravels many more mysteries once the investigation starts. It's captivating and hilarious at the same time. Vijay will next be seen in the much-awaited web series 'Mirzapur 3'