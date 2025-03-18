Amid this harsh criticism of Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt shared that, according to him, Ibrahim was way better than Saif's performance in his debut films

In Pic: Vikram Bhatt & Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan has been facing trolls for his acting in the recently released film Nadaaniyan. Amid this harsh criticism of Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has stepped in to defend the young actors, sharing that, according to him, Ibrahim was way better than Saif's performance in his debut films.

Vikram Bhatt supports Khushi & Ibrahim amid Nadaaniyan backlash

In a recent conversation with Galatta India, Vikram shared that he is not able to understand the trolling the film is facing. He even liked both lead actors, Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan, and said, "I liked Ibrahim. It’s a different matter whether the film is good or not. But these days, there is an argument about nepotism, and to win that argument, you have to be superb, but that’s not fair for newcomers. It’s his first film. Who does superb in their first film? He has a presence in front of the camera—you can tell that he knows acting. So, I am sad about this whole thing.”

While further continuing, he shared how he didn’t find any major problem with Ibrahim's acting and said, "I didn’t find any problem in his acting. The film wasn’t the type that I would watch, but I am also not the target audience for this film. It’s for Gen Z and the teenagers. As a director, I found Ibrahim and Khushi good."

Vikram also talked about the comparison Ibrahim is facing with his father, Saif, and stated, "Ibrahim also looks like Saif, so how will you not compare? But he proves himself even by that comparison. I think he is at par with Saif and way better than Saif’s performance in his debut films. I can give you in writing that Ibrahim will be a big star.”

Karan Johar addressed Nadaaniyan backlash

Recently, Karan Johar also addressed the backlash coming toward Ibrahim and Khushi during the promotional event of his first Punjabi production, Gippy Grewal’s Akaal. When Johar was asked at the press conference how he reacted to the negative feedback the film has been receiving since it dropped on Netflix earlier this month, he first said, “It is an old saying, an old song rather, Kuch to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna, chhodo bekaar ki baatein, beet na jaaaye raina…”

Sonu Sood urges people to be "kinder to debutants"

Earlier on Saturday, Sonu Sood took to his Instagram Story to share a message urging people to be "kinder to debutants." He also emphasized that "nobody is perfect" when starting out, as every artist learns and improves with experience.