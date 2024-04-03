Vikrant Massey Birthday 2024: From Lootera to 12th Fail, 5 much-loved film of the versatile actor

Breaking News
Today, on Vikrant Massey's Birthday, let's look at his top 5 performances that have earned him love

Vikrant Massey is one of the most promising actors in the Hindi film industry, and with his amazing acting skills, he always manages to convince the audience. The actor, who is now widely known for his role in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, has had his own journey to stardom. Venturing into acting with television, he has had his share of ups and downs. Today, on Vikrant Massey's Birthday, let’s look at his top 5 performances that have earned him love.


Lootera: Vikrant Massey made his Hindi film debut with Lootera in 2013. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, "Lootera" is a romantic drama film set in the early 1950s, with Vikrant portraying the role of Devdas. The movie also stars ace actor Ranveer Singh along with Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. Debuting with a Motwane film gave Vikrant a good start, and Massey's performance in this film marked the beginning of his journey.


Chhapaak: Arguably one of the boldest choices of his career was this film. Based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, the biographical drama by Meghna Gulzar stars Vikrant in the role of Amol, a social activist who supports acid attack survivors. The movie also had Deepika Padukone acing the lead role. After the release of this film in 2020, Vikrant earned praise from critics and audiences alike.


 Lipstick Under My Burkha: In this critically acclaimed film directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Vikrant played the role of Arshad, a young and charming photographer engaged in some sort of illegal affair. His portrayal added depth to the narrative and earned him praise from both audiences and critics.

Dil Dhadakne Do: In this ensemble cast film directed by Zoya Akhtar, Vikrant Massey portrayed the character of Rana, a member of the ship's crew. Despite a relatively small role, Massey left a mark with his performance, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

12th Fail: Based on the true story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar (Vikrant Massey), this film draws from the struggles of the millions of students attempting the UPSC entrance exam. However, at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people not to lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film is one of the biggest hits and the most loved films of Vikrant Massey's career.

