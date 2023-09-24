Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot in 2022 and will be welcoming their first child next year

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

Listen to this article Vikrant Massey confirms he is expecting first child with wife Sheetal Thakur x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Vikrant Massey has confirmed that he and his wife Sheetal are expecting The actor took to his Instagram handle to make the announcement The couple tied the knot in February 2022

A couple of days ago, there were reports doing the rounds that actor Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur are expecting their first child together. Now, the actor has confirmed the same with an adorable post on Instagram. The couple tied the knot in February 2022.

On Sunday morning, Vikrant took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him and Sheetal from their wedding day. Along with the picture, he also shared a beautiful creative indicating that they are expecting. The creative has a bloated safety with a smaller pin inside it, a reference to Sheetal's pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are expecting. Baby coming 2024," read the text on the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

As soon as Vikrant dropped the post, he was flooded with congratulatory messages.

Vikrant and Sheetal met on the sets of the ALT Balaji show Broken But Beautiful, in which Virant was one of the main leads. They soon started dating and got engaged in an intimate roka ceremony in November 2019.

Heaping praise on Sheetal, he had said in an interview that his married life has been great. "Yes, there are a lot of things that are different now. I feel a lot different but I married my best friend and couldn't have asked for more," he had said.

As for Sheetal Thakur Massey, she is an Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi films and web shows. She made her acting debut with the Punjabi film 'Bambukat' in 2016, for which she received the Filmfare Awards Punjabi Best Supporting Actress nomination. She made her Hindi film debut with 'Brij Mohan Amar Rahe' in 2018 alongside Arjun Mathur.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey has several exciting projects lined up. The actor was last seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in ‘Mumbaikar' and in 'Gaslight' with Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh. He will be seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’, Aditya Nimbalkar’s ‘Sector 36,’ ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ and many more.

Recently, in an interview with mid-day.com, Vikrant spoke about maintaining a balance between mainstream films and heavily content-driven films. "A lot of things have changed. What was not mainstream earlier, is mainstream today. We are evolving at such a rapid pace that what was significant 5 years ago is not significant today. If we talk about an electronic device, in 12 months there are 12 updates. Five years is a long time. You have to constantly update yourself. I think, today - and I also stand by it - content-driven films are also mainstream films. And there are so many so-called mainstream films that haven't worked. What works and doesn't work is a constant battle. I would rather stick to telling good stories and if they are received well then they are mainstream, if not then maybe there are things I need to work on as an actor,” he said.