Vikrant Massey says he believes in equality, and we agree with every word. Yesterday, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur celebrated Karwa Chauth, and the pictures from their celebration have us believing that we've spotted the biggest 'green flag.' While sharing the carousel of pics, Vikrant wrote, "Ghar."

Vikrant Massey & Sheetal Thakur’s Karwa Chauth celebration

The first picture in the series shows Sheetal looking at Vikrant through a sieve. The next picture has Sheetal touching Vikrant's feet, but the third snap made us admire Vikrant's sincerity. In that picture, Vikrant is seen touching Sheetal's feet. In the snaps, Sheetal was wearing a beautiful pink saree paired with a shiny blouse and an intricate border, while Massey was dressed in an all-white kurta-pajama paired with a brown jacket.

Fans react to Vikrant Massey & Sheetal Thakur’s Karwa Chauth celebration pics

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's Karwa Chauth celebration left fans in awe. One wrote, "I was ready with my feminist rant but saw the third photo – beautiful!" "Tisare photo mein jo aapne kiya hai, wahi baat hamare Sanatan dharm mein kahi gayi hai, ke stri hi devi swaroop hai, uska hamesha aadar karo," another wrote. A third fan commented, "3rd picture – best!"

About Vikrant Massey & Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant and Sheetal, who met on the sets of the ALT Balaji show "Broken But Beautiful," where Vikrant was one of the main leads, started dating and got engaged in an intimate roka ceremony in November 2019. On February 7, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur announced the arrival of their newborn. Vikrant, who was recently seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s "12th Fail," shared the happy news on his Instagram. The actor posted a beautiful picture with text, "07.02.2024…FOR WE HAVE BECOME ONE…WE ARE BURSTING WITH JOY & LOVE TO ANNOUNCE THE ARRIVAL OF OUR SON LOVE. SHEETAL & VIKRANT."

About Karwa Chauth:

Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated by married women in North India. It involves a day of fasting from sunrise to moonrise for their husbands' well-being. The day begins with a pre-dawn meal called 'Sargi', prepared by the mother-in-law. In the evening, women perform a puja to honour Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, listen to the Karwa Chauth story, and offer prayers. The fast concludes with the sighting of the moon, after which women look at their husbands through a sieve and offer water to break their fast.