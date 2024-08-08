With many netizens calling for a Dangal Part 2, we believe a better request would be for a biopic on Vinesh Phogat, a powerhouse of a woman who has won the hearts of all Indians

Vinesh Phogat Biopic!

Listen to this article Which actress should play Vinesh Phogat on the big screen? Our top picks! x 00:00

At Paris Olympics 2024, Vinesh Phogat defeated an unbeaten opponent and accomplished something no wrestler had ever done before. Just when it seemed she was about to win gold after overcoming so much, an unfair rule cost her the victory. The nation was brought to its knees; the happiness that had swept across the country turned into cries of despair, and the only statement heard far and wide in India was, "Vinesh didn’t deserve this."

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no doubt that she is an inspiration and has become a role model for millions of girls everywhere. Now, after announcing her heartbreaking retirement from wrestling, we can't help but feel like this whole incident has played out like a movie, leaving us with the question, "Who would be the ideal choice to play Vinesh Phogat in her biopic?"

(File Pic)

This would not be an easy role. The leading lady in a Vinesh Phogat biopic would need to embody the resilience, strength, and determination of a little girl who, at the age of nine, lost her father when he was tragically shot by a mentally disturbed relative just outside their home, to a woman who went on to defeat an unbeaten champion.

Let's take a look at some actresses who could take on the almost impossible challenge of playing Vinesh Phogat.

Taapsee Pannu

Playing an athlete is something Taapsee Pannu is no stranger to. The actress portrayed cricketer Mithali Raj in Shabaash Mithu and Rashmi Chibber in Rashmi Rocket, where she plays a small-town girl who becomes a national-level athlete while overcoming societal barriers. Taapsee’s grit, seriousness, and ability to seamlessly slip into the skin of an athlete give us confidence that if anyone can bring Vinesh Phogat's hard work to the screen, it’s her.

Priyanka Chopra

Who can forget Priyanka Chopra's mind-blowing performance as Mary Kom in the boxer's National Award-winning biopic? To prepare for the role, Priyanka lifted tires and weights, ran, did gruelling workouts, and, of course, boxed like a pro. Filming included a punishing scene shot in icy Manali, where temperatures were minus four degrees, involving Priyanka doing push-ups on a rocky, freezing riverbank. We believe the 'Citadel' actress has only gotten better with age and would bring this and more to a role like Vinesh Phogat.

Sharvari Wagh

We've seen her playing someone who gets possessed in Munjya and a doe-eyed journalist in Maharaj. Now, we're going to see her in a gritty avatar in the upcoming film Vedaa. Off-screen, she is also a force to be reckoned with. You’ll often find the actress levelling up her fitness game, taking boxing classes, working out, and being the best version of herself. Now, imagine Sharvari mixing both of these talents to transform into the talented Vinesh Phogat. There’s only potential and potential there!

Radhika Madan

In 2018, Radhika Madan made her Bollywood debut in the comedy-drama Pataakha, starring alongside Sanya Malhotra. She soon won the award for Most Promising Newcomer for her performance in Pataakha. Since then, she has played major roles in several movies, such as Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota where she had some nail-biting action sequences, Angrezi Medium, and Shiddat. Each role required her to bring her A-game and transform into what the role demanded. She is a chameleon, and for this reason, we believe she would do justice to a Vinesh Phogat biopic.

With many netizens calling for a Dangal Part 2, we believe a better request would be for a biopic on Vinesh Phogat, a powerhouse of a woman who has won the hearts of all Indians.