Vir Das

Vir Das is known for his quirk, and with his hilarious style, the actor often takes digs at various issues. Today, Vir Das has put out another post, leaving his followers in splits. While not naming any award shows, Vir talked about how major entertainment awards (probably Oscars) have stand-up comedians heading the event and why this doesn’t happen in India. While discussing this, he also took a subtle dig at the India’s Got Talent controversy.

Vir Das’s subtle dig at India’s Got Talent controversy

While taking to his Instagram, Vir Das wrote, "While watching a major entertainment awards show, I'm pretty sure a few fellow Indian comedians play a game in our heads. We wonder why Indian award shows don't use modern stand-up comedians at major awards. Then... we think of some of the jokes we would do, the utter shitstorm that would follow, then we think it's probably for the best."

Vir Das mocked Indian’s award show

He further mocked Indian award shows for having a long list of sponsors that the host has to name at the start of the event. He continued and added, "Also, we remember the opening monologue is at the top of the show, which logically requires showing up on time and staying for the whole show, which again reaffirms... probably for the best. Also, just rhythm-wise... it's hard to do an edgy joke after saying 'Manikchand Pan Pasand Fun Flips Zorro Plus Zandu Bandu MDH MCD Motorola Parivar...'"

Vir Das on Mumbai’s AQI

Earlier, Vir Das shared a hilarious post taking a dig at Mumbai's AQI. He took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the growing pollution in Mumbai’s air. As air quality continues to degrade, Vir compared breathing in the city to smoking cigarettes.

Vir Das shared a post on Instagram that read, "I’ll smoke a cigarette socially maybe fifteen days a year. The remaining days, I’m a breathing Mumbaikar. Same taste. Today Mumbai was a Marlboro Light." This post from Vir sparked a meme fest in the comment section, with fans dropping hilarious reactions. Sonam Kapoor also echoed Vir’s thoughts on Mumbai’s air quality and reshared his post on her Instagram story.

Reacting to Vir’s post, one user wrote, "Bhai, Delhi aao, 10 hukka chal raha hai roz ka." Another fan commented, "Come to Delhi, Habibi." "I just arrived in Mumbai, and my opinion—evacuate the city and fix it!" read another comment.