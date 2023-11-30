Vir Das receives handwritten note from Priyanka Chopra post his Emmy win

Vir Das took to X to share a photo of the flowers and a handwritten note sent to him by Priyanka Chopra following his historic triumph at the Emmy International Awards 2023.

Vir Das and Priyanka Chopra

Comedian Vir Das, who has won the prestigious International Emmy Award for Comedy for his standup special 'Vir Das: Landing', has received a handwritten note from actor Priyanka Chopra. He shared a picture of the note on his social media handle.

Vir Das took to X to share a photo of the flowers and a handwritten note sent to him by Priyanka Chopra following his historic triumph at the Emmy International Awards 2023. In the note, she wrote, "Dear Vir, wishing you huge congratulations on your Emmy win! Such a well-deserved and wonderful accomplishment! With love, Priyanka, Mary, and your Purple Pebble Pictures."

Sharing the picture, Vir mentioned, "Thank you @priyankachopra for the flowers and for every door you've opened for the rest of us. You're awesome!"

Vir Das was on cloud nine as he received the Emmy Award for his comedy special 'Vir Das: Landing'. Talking about winning at the International Emmy Awards, Vir expressed his excitement and said, "I have immense gratitude, holding the International Emmy for Best Comedy for 'Vir Das: Landing.' This one is for my team and for Netflix without whom this wouldn't have been possible. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and to win this accolade for my fifth special with Netflix feels like a culmination of passion, perseverance, and the undying support of people around the globe who have given so much love to "Vir Das: Landing".

He added, "This award is not just a recognition of my work but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India. Stories that make us laugh, reflect, and, most importantly, unite. This one is for India, for Indian comedy and for the community of artists at large."

'Vir Das: Landing' marks his fourth Netflix's comedy special that presents a show about what it means to be truly global while looking for home. To carry your country across the world with you, whatever that country is, and to find your feet. A show about growing up in India, seeing the globe, love troubles, colossal failures, social media madness, the perils of outrage, unplanned drugs, war-zone boarding schools, metaphorical mathematical equations, the current state of comedy, getting nominated, getting intoxicated, and ultimately just getting situated.'Vir Das: Landing' which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix, was competing with Le Flambeau from France, El Encargado from Argentina, and Derry Girls Season 3 from the UK.

Earlier, Vir's third standup special 'Vir Das: For India' received a 2021 International Emmy Nomination for "Best Comedy."

(With ANI inputs)