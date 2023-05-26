Breaking News
1,000 buildings ignored warning in Ulhasnagar
Mumbai: No ‘help’ for nullah desilting complaints yet
Thane Mental Hospital Row: Human Rights body orders probe
After LLB, varsity delays LLM results
Patwardhan Park Row: Parking lot tender submission date extended for sixth time
Viral: Vicky Kaushal tries to talk to Salman Khan, gets pushed aside by his security, watch

Updated on: 26 May,2023 06:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

A Reddit user posted a video where Salman Khan's security can be seen pushing Vicky Kaushal aside while Vicky tries to interact with him

(Pic courtesy: IANS)

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is set to host the IIFA ceremony along with Abhishek Bachchan, was pushed aside by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's security entourage during a media event in Abu Dhabi.


A Reddit user posted a video where Salman Khan's security can be seen pushing Vicky Kaushal aside while Vicky tries to interact with him.


The video capturing the incident has since then gone viral on the Internet. 


The incident has incited polarising reactions from the Netizens. A user, with a know how of security concerns surrounding Salman Khan said: "Aam admi ki tarah side me kar dia but we all know the security reason for Salman Khan."

Also Read: IIFA 2023: This is how Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal kick-started the awards

Another user wrote: "That was arrogant, rude asf.. but, Damn...! Talk about star power. Vicky was bulldozed aside like he was no one."

Many users on the Internet also wondered about Vicky's wife Katrina Kaif's reaction to the incident given her history with Salman.

