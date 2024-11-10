Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma along with their kids- Akaay and Vamika were seen leaving from Mumbai early on Sunday morning

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma along with their kids- Akaay and Vamika were seen leaving from Mumbai early on Sunday morning. The family who has relocated to London was in town for India's test series against New Zealand. As they were leaving from Mumbai, Virat Kohli requested the paparazzi to not turn their cameras towards Anushka Sharma as she had their kids with them. Virat obliged for photos for the paparazzi as Anushka and the kids quietly walked into the airport, away from the paparazzi lens. The couple has a strict no-picture policy for their kids.

'Uss taraf camera nahi karne ka," says Indian cricketer Virat Kohli as he arrives at Mumbai airport with his wife and kids. He was seen dressed in a white t-shirt and blue denims, a cap and white sneakers for his flight outside the city. Virat posed for the paparazzi while constantly requesting them to not capture Anushka and the kids. He also posed with some fans at the airport before leaving.

Virushka's time in Mumbai

The couple's spotting in the city has become fewer and so every time they turn up, fans get excited to see the couple together. During their stay in the city, the couple visited a popular breakfast spot in Bandra to have benne dosa. Anushka praised the staff at the restaurant and said it reminded her of her childhood days. The two were also seen at Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s daughter Mehr's birthday party. In the midst of all the fun the couple is having in the city, Virat took time out to attend an HSBC event in Mumbai, where he opened up about his recent birthday celebration, and more. Kohli turned 36 on November 5.

When the ace cricketer was asked about his birthday celebration this year, King Kohli humorously said, “I don’t know about being wiser, but I am older for sure." Further, while sharing how he celebrated his birthday this year, Virat said, “This was probably the most chilled-out birthday I have had through all these years. It was just Anushka (Sharma) and our two kids at home. It was very relaxed." He further continued and added, “This birthday was basically for my daughter. It happens so when you have kids."