Based on profiling, custom officers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, intercepted a passenger who arrived from Bangkok and seized 3.46 kg of marijuana, estimated to be around ₹ 3.46 crore, from him.

The contraband was concealed in food packets which were placed inside a trolley bag carried by a passenger.

The passenger has been arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In another case, a passenger who had arrived from Dubai was intercepted at Mumbai airport for possession of 24-Kt smuggled Gold Bars, collectively weighing 525 gram. The gold bars, valued at Rs 38,17,614, were concealed inside a sewing machine kept inside a trolley bag, which the passenger was carrying. The machine was cut open by customs officers to unearth the hidden gold bars.