Breaking News
Govt's toll exemption an election 'gimmick', don't take it seriously: Patole
Baba Siddique murder: Pravin Lonkar sent in police custody till Oct 21
Mumbai Customs seize 5 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Mumbai: 28-year-old motorist killed in road rage in Malad; 9 held
Chiropractor held in Dahisar for indecency during woman's treatment
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Passenger from Bangkok held at Mumbai airport with 3 kg of marijuana worth Rs 346 crore

Passenger from Bangkok held at Mumbai airport with 3 kg of marijuana worth Rs 3.46 crore

Updated on: 15 October,2024 09:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

In another case, a passenger who had arrived from Dubai was intercepted at Mumbai airport for possession of 24-Kt smuggled Gold Bars, collectively weighing 525 gram

Passenger from Bangkok held at Mumbai airport with 3 kg of marijuana worth Rs 3.46 crore

Gold bars, concealed in a sewing machine, were seized from a passenger from Dubai.

Listen to this article
Passenger from Bangkok held at Mumbai airport with 3 kg of marijuana worth Rs 3.46 crore
x
00:00

Based on profiling, custom officers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, intercepted a passenger who arrived from Bangkok and seized 3.46 kg of marijuana, estimated to be around ₹ 3.46 crore, from him.


The contraband was concealed in food packets which were placed inside a trolley bag carried by a passenger.


The passenger has been arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.


In another case, a passenger who had arrived from Dubai was intercepted at Mumbai airport for possession of 24-Kt smuggled Gold Bars, collectively weighing 525 gram. The gold bars, valued at Rs 38,17,614, were concealed inside a sewing machine kept inside a trolley bag, which the passenger was carrying. The machine was cut open by customs officers to unearth the hidden gold bars.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai Crime News mumbai crime news mumbai customs mumbai airport

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK