In the midst of all the fun the couple is having in the city, Virat Kohli took time out to attend an HSBC event in Mumbai, where he opened up about his recent birthday celebration, and more.

In Pic: Virat Kohli with his Kids & Anushka Sharma

Listen to this article Virat Kohli calls his b'day celebration with Anushka, Vamika & Akaay 'most chilled-out', says, 'This one was for my daughter' x 00:00

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently returned to India, and the couple has been enjoying their time in Mumbai. While the couple recently enjoyed a breakfast date at Benne Bombay, a well-known South Indian restaurant, yesterday they went to attend Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s daughter's birthday. In the midst of all the fun the couple is having in the city, Virat took time out to attend an HSBC event in Mumbai, where he opened up about his recent birthday celebration, and more.

Virat Kohli on his recent birthday celebration

When the ace cricketer was asked about his birthday celebration this year, King Kohli humorously said, “I don’t know about being wiser, but I am older for sure." Further, while sharing how he celebrated his birthday this year, Virat said, “This was probably the most chilled-out birthday I have had through all these years. It was just Anushka (Sharma) and our two kids at home. It was very relaxed." He further continued and added, “This birthday was basically for my daughter. It happens so when you have kids."

It is not the first time Kohli has talked about his bond with his little princess. Earlier, in a conversation with former cricketer Robin Uthappa, he had shared, “You would be so rigid for so many other things, but when it comes to that little human, you are like ‘BAM’," he said. Robin playfully replied, “So we know that Vamika has got him around her little finger," to which Virat responded, “Always."

Anushka Sharma’s work front and upcoming projects

The actress was last seen in a cameo in the Triptii Dimri starrer 'Qala'. Her upcoming film, 'Chakda 'Xpress', based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, was initially set to release this year, but due to creative disagreements, it did not premiere on Netflix. The makers are currently exploring alternative platforms for its release.

More about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on December 11, 2017, in Italy. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Vamika, on January 11, 2021. Later this year, they were blessed with a second child, a baby boy named Akaay. Recently, on King Kohli’s birthday, Anushka shared a picture of their baby boy in Virat’s arms for the first time.