Virushka enjoy benne dosa on breakfast date days after cricketer's 36th birthday

Updated on: 08 November,2024 01:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Power couple Virat and Anushka recently went to a dosa spot in Bandra to savour the famous benne dosa. This was a few days after Virat celebrated his 36th birthday

Pic/Instagram

The celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently went on a breakfast date to the infamous dosa spot 'Benne Dosa' in the city. The restaurant is known for bringing the authentic Bangalorean cuisine and specially the 'benne dosa' to Mumbai. Both were wearing caps and were casually dressed. The couple often goes out to explore the regional cuisine of the area they are staying in, for their down to earth nature, they are often appreciated by their fans.


Virushka enjoy Benne-dosa breakfast 


The official account of the Bandra restaurant Benne Dosa took to Instagram to share some unseen pictures with the couple. Virat-Anushka are seen posing with the staff while Virat is holding Anushka who is standing in front of her. One of the photos also showed that Virat signed one of the caps and also added a cute comment 'Go Benne' to cheer the staff. 


These photos have gone viral and the couple's fans have gone crazy after seeing these photos. A user commented 'OMG yes' whereas another commented, 'how cool is this'. Another netizen asked the restaurant to include 'Royal Challengers Bangalore' in their name calling list. Virat Kohli plays for the team 'Royal Challengers Bangalore' popularly known as RCB in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Anushka reshared the post on her Instagram story and added, "Bene-fic, full childhood memories revived macha". It seems the couple had a terrific time at the restaurant with some amazing food. 

Recently, the 'Band Baja Baarat' actress shared a cute photo of her husband Virat on his 36th birthday where he is seen holding both their kids Vaamika and Akaay. As mentioned by Virat, it was a chilled-out birthday for him as he spent time with his loved ones. The couple has a three-year-old daughter Vaamika and Akaay will turn one on 15th February. 

Anushka Sharma's work front and upcoming projects

The actress was last seen in a cameo in the Triptii Dimri starrer 'Qala'. Her upcoming film 'Chakda Express' based on the biographical account of the Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami was scheduled to be released this year, but due to certain creative disagreements, the film could not go out on Netflix. The makers are looking for another platform to release it.

anushka sharma virat kohli Bollywood Buzz bollywood news bollywood Entertainment News Entertainment Food Celebrity Life diet

