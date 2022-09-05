Anushka to sister Bhawna: Virat Kohli's family beams with joy after cricketer smashes half century against Pakistan

Sharing a picture from the moment when Kohli hit the half century against Pakistan, Anushka dropped a red heart emoji on Instagram Story
Anushka Sharma with husband Virat Kohli. Pic/Yogen Shah
As Virat Kohli scored his second consecutive fifty at the 'Asia Cup 2022' on Sunday, his family members (including wife Anushka Sharma and sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra) took to their respective social media handles to celebrate his blistering performance. Sharing a picture from the moment when Kohli hit the half century against Pakistan, Anushka dropped a red heart emoji on Instagram Story.
Virat's sister Bhawna reacted to Virat's score with clap emojis. In the ongoing match against Pakistan, Team India was asked to bat first. Virat Kohli played a 60-run knock as India posted 181/7 in 20 overs. Kohli's knock was studded with 4 fours and 1 six, as he scored 60 runs off just 44 balls at a strike rate of 136.36.
The right-handed batsman has, so far, scored 154 runs in three matches of the ongoing Asia Cup. In the previous match against Hong Kong he had scored an unbeaten 59. Before Asia Cup, the entire focus was on Kohli's form as he has not scored an international century for more than 1,000 days with his last ton coming way back in November 2019.
