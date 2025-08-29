Director Vivek Agnihotri praised veteran actor Anupam Kher for his portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi in The Bengal Files. He lauded him for portraying a role that demands depth, truth, and honesty

Vivek Agnihotri calls Anupam Kher 'true luminary of world cinema' for his performance in The Bengal Files

The Bengal Files director Vivek Agnihotri praised veteran actor Anupam Kher for his upcoming role as Mahatma Gandhi in the film.

Agnihotri shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram where Kher is seen in Gandhi's look from the sets of the film. The director expressed his admiration by calling Kher "not just the finest in Indian cinema, but a true luminary of world cinema."

He added that in The Bengal Files, Kher plays Gandhi "a role that demands depth, truth, and absolute honesty."

"National Award-winning, Padma Shri & Padma Bhushan anupampkher Saab, not just the finest in Indian cinema, but a true luminary of world cinema. In TheBengalFiles, he plays Gandhi -- a role that demands depth, truth, and absolute honesty. With wisdom, warmth, and unmatched discipline, Kher Saab defines what it means to be a cinematic icon. TheBengalFiles | Releasing worldwide 5th September 2025," read the caption of his post.

Earlier this month, the film's trailer was launched in Kolkata amid controversy. The trailer begins with a monologue about Bengal's condition before the Partition. It features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar in key roles.

The video also showcased brutal killings during the riots between Hindus and Muslims in Calcutta (Kolkata). In one of the scenes, an actor described Bengal as the "lighthouse" of India, showcasing its strong resistance to the Partition of Bengal.

The film explores communal violence in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, including events like the 1946 Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots of 1946, a Hindu genocide.

'The Bengal Files' is slated to release in theatres on September 5, 2025.

