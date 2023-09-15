Vivek Agnihotri: ‘The Vaccine War’ changed mindset of international scientists towards Indian scientists

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 September,2023 09:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

‘The Vaccine War’ is dedicated to Indian Scientists and also highlights their effort in creating the Vaccine during the crisis time

In Pic: Vivek Agnihotri

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming directorial ‘The Vaccine War’, has shared that his film changed the mindset of the international scientists towards the Indian scientists.


Vivek is set to explore the struggle of the Indian scientists behind the development of the indigenous vaccines, through 'The Vaccine War'. The makers held a special screening of the film in the United States, where it received a lot of positive response. Following this, they released the trailer which has been received well.


Talking about the same, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said in an interview: “Scientists from other organisations and institutes came to see the film and we have their interviews as well. Everybody said it is impossible how India did it. Nobody, even the top scientists, believe. That is the advantage of being an Indian. That is the beauty of India - that when we are in crisis we go out of our way to achieve things.”


‘The Vaccine War’ is dedicated to Indian Scientists and also highlights their effort in creating the Vaccine during the crisis time.

'The Vaccine War' stars Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 28, 2023.

