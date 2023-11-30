Vivek Oberoi wishes luck to his father Suresh Oberoi as he makes grand comeback with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal'

Vivek Oberoi took to social media to wish his 'idol' and 'favourite actor' Suresh Oberoi, who will be making a comeback with the film 'Animal'

'Animal' is all set for its theatrical release on December 1. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles,. Ahead of its grand release actor Vivek Oberoi took to Instagram to share a frame from the film's trailer. In the frame seated in the center is his father and actor Suresh Oberoi. The 'Masti' actor shared that his father will be making a grand comeback with Animal.

Sharing stills featuring his father, Vivek wrote, "To my forever role model, my idol, and my favourite actor ever @oberoi_suresh , wishing you the very best of luck on your grand comeback @animalthefilm . May Animal roar even louder with success this december. After you successfully teamed up in #kabirsingh with the rockstar @sandeepreddy.vanga can't wait to see this masterpiece on the big screen, here's to the entire cast of #animal".

Animal director describes the film as a love story between a father and son that is carved in blood. The 3-minute-32-second trailer of the film hinted that Ranbir's character had turned fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

During a recent promotional event, Ranbir opened up on why Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial has been titled 'Animal'.

Ranbir said, "Once you see the film, you will understand."

He went on to elaborate the reason and said, "I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because animal behaves out of instinct. They don't behave out of thought. So this character that I'm playing, he behaves out of instinct to protect his family. He is not thinking he is behaving out of instinct, he is impulsive, and I think that's where the title Animal came and once you see the film you'll realize that this film suits this title."

'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.