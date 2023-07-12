Wacky Wednesday: Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor have the most hilarious reply to Karan Johar’s question, watch video

In today’s Wacky Wednesday, we found a video of Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt snatching the limelight during a conversation with Karan Johar

In the very social media-savvy world that we live in, celebrities often catch our attention and more often than not, become fodder to viral content. In today’s Wacky Wednesday, we found a video of Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt snatching the limelight during a conversation with Karan Johar. It was a tough competition between the two and even KJo would agree that they just didn’t get it.

When he asked the ladies to name underrated films, Alia clearly missed the point and refused to rate films because she thought it wasn’t very nice of them to do so. Karan tried to explain, mind you, until she finally figured that it’s underrated films he was talking about and not to rate any.

While Alia was then quick enough to name the Sridevi starrer 'Lamhe', Kareena still refused to, and hesitantly, asked Alia to help her out. KJo being KJo, told her this is not a buffet where she’s asking for a suggestion from her but an opinion where she needs to name a film she feels is underrated. The painful conversation ended with Kareena saying she can’t think of anything as such. Well, our sympathies to Karan!

The video did go viral and Alia’s worry about being trolled, eventually came true because they walked right into it.

On the work front, Alia is gearing up for the release of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ with Ranveer Singh. The trailer was met with mixed reactions and the songs so far, have gotten quite a positive response. This is their second collaboration post ‘Gully Boy’. This film tells the story of a loud and enthusiastic Punjabi Munda Rocky and a cute Bengali girl Rani. Through this film, Karan Johar will make a comeback as a director after 7 years of hiatus. This film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles.

Kareena, meanwhile, has a bunch of films coming up, including a film with Hansal Mehta, one for Netflix with Sujoy Ghosh co-starring Jaydeep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma, and a multi-starrer ‘The Crew’. Kareena was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ alongside Aamir Khan.