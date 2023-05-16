On Nushrratt Bharuccha's birthday, we recall the time the actress missed a flight and was stranded at the airport after falling short of money to book another flight

Nushrratt Bharuccha. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Wacky Wednesday: Nushrratt Bharuccha once missed her flight for a hilarious reason x 00:00

Nushrratt Bharuccha made her film debut in 2006 with the film Jai Santoshi Ma'.The actress got recognition with her work in the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. Today, on her birthday we bring to you a story of her missing a flight for a very hilarious reason.

In an interview with Curly Tales, Nushrratt opened up about one of her solo trips to Bali. She had a connecting flight from Singapore's Changi airport. However, she ended up missing the flight. Narrating the incident she said, "I literally feel like telling somebody hi! We are on the same flight. You are going to catch it. Can you just make sure I am somewhere around? And it’s Singapore Airlines. I missed my connecting flight to Bali. Singapore airport is a silent airport, so they didn’t make any announcements. And how have I missed it? I am so smart, I landed and I am looking at my nice watch. And it was India time and I was like oh, bohot time hain baitho! Maine coffee li, muffin lia, laptop khola, writer type, vibe lia ki I am reaching Bali. So, I started to walk towards the gate.I saw people around me running and wondered how dumb people are, why do they arrive so late, and why I have so much time. I was laughing at them ”

Nushrratt further said that she saw the gates close and the staff leave but thought that different staff members would come to assist with her flight. However, when there was no movement she went up to a staff who informed her that her flight has already taken off. The staff member pointed her to the Singapore timing on the clock on the wall. The actress then went to the helpline who asked her to book a seat on the next flight which was 9 hours later. However, NUshrratt only had 100 dollars cash with her. She converted the currency and was falling short of 2 dollars for the ticket. She tried contacting her friends back home to book a ticket from their end. However, it did not work out. Looking at her, a stranger offered to pay the extra two dollars.

Nushrratt said that this is the reason she now has a fear of missing flights.

Also Read: THIS is where Nushrratt Bharuccha enjoys brun maska and chai in Mumbai