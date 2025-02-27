Breaking News
Wamiqa Gabbi meets Squid Game actor Wi Ha-Joon at the Onitsuka Tiger show during Milan Fashion Week 2025

Updated on: 27 February,2025 06:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Wamiqa Gabbi turned heads with her effortless style at the Milan Fashion Week, proving she’s not just a powerhouse performer but also a rising force in the fashion world

Wamiqa Gabbi meets Squid Game actor Wi Ha-Joon at the Onitsuka Tiger show during Milan Fashion Week 2025

Wamiqa Gabbi with Wi Ha-Joon

Wamiqa Gabbi meets Squid Game actor Wi Ha-Joon at the Onitsuka Tiger show during Milan Fashion Week 2025
Bollywood actor Wamiqa Gabbi made her debut at Milan Fashion Week this season, attending the highly anticipated Onitsuka Tiger Show. Often hailed as the ‘Premiqa’ of the industry, Wamiqa turned heads with her effortless style, proving she’s not just a powerhouse performer but also a rising force in the fashion world.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)



Wamiqa Gabbi’s outfit at Milan Fashion Week

Dressed in an elegant white ensemble that seamlessly blended streetwear with high fashion, Wamiqa exuded confidence and grace, perfectly complementing the cutting-edge aesthetic. Her look was a testament to her evolving style and growing influence in the global fashion space.

Sharing her thoughts, she earlier said, “Fashion has always been a reflection of who I am, and attending Milan Fashion Week feels like stepping into a dream. It’s a space where creativity knows no bounds, and I’m excited to soak it all in—styles, stories, and everything in between. It’s amazing to be part of this ever-evolving art on such a big stage.”

Wamiqa Gabbi meets Squid Game actor Wi Ha-Joon

Squid Game actor Wi Ha-Joon, best known for playing the role of a police officer and undercover detective who sneaks into the game disguised as a guard, also posed alongside the Baby John actor. 

Wamiqa Gabbi’s acting front

Wamiqa made notable appearances in several successful projects, including the Prime Video series Jubilee, the Netflix film Khufiya, and the SonyLIV series Charlie Chopra. 

Wamiqa was recently seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Baby John. She will next be seen in the upcoming spy thriller Goodachari 2 directed by debutant Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. It serves as the sequel to the 2018 hit Goodachari, which was written by and starred Adivi Sesh. In this new installment, Wamiqa stars opposite Adivi Sesh. She recently wrapped up the European shooting schedule. Actor Emraan Hashmi, who has a significant role in the film, is expected to bring his intrigue to the plot. The star-studded cast also includes Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini.

Up next, she will be seen in Dil Ka Darwaza Khol, followed by Bhool Chuk Maaf, where she stars alongside Rajkummar Rao. Fans can also look forward to her in Bhoot Bangla alongside Akshay Kumar. 

