It’s been days since season 2 of Netflix’s most popular web series Squid Game dropped on the streaming giant. As fans continue to make theories about the next season, actor Park Gyu Young who plays a pink soldier in the show is likely to face penalties for accidentally sharing a season 3 spoiler. If you wish to avoid the big reveal, stop reading right here.

Park Gyu Young accidentally shares Squid Game 3 spoiler

Park Gyu Young who essays the role of Kang No Eul, a North Korean defector joining the Squid Game to find her daughter shared a picture from the sets that shows her resting. However, the person next to her is Lee Jin Wook, who plays the role of Park Gyeong Seok, who participates in the game to earn money for his ailing daughter. The two are connected by the little girl, who is shown at the amusement part at the beginning of the series.

The twist? He is wearing a pink soldier outfit. It is assumed that the actor, who was shot in the season 2 finale is very much alive and has joined the soldiers to earn money and not die in the game. That being said, Park might face penalties as Netflix is extremely strict about actors giving out spoilers.

#ParkGyuYoung accidentally posted a major spoiler for #SquidGame3 sharing a photo of herself in a pink soldier outfit while on set.

About Squid Game Season 2

After winning the deadly games at the end of Season 1, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is back--this time with a mission. Armed with the horrifying knowledge of what the games are truly about, he aims to convince other players to opt out and end the deadly competition once and for all, while also trying to save their lives. The story takes place three years after Gi-hun won.

Returning cast members include Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo. The new season also introduces a star-studded cast with Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, and others joining the series.

Squid Game is Netflix's most popular series of all time and was created by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The show became a cultural phenomenon, breaking records and sparking discussions about inequality and desperation in modern society. The final season of the show will be released in 2025.