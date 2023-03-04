Wamiqa Gabbi puts on her detective hat

Gabbi to lead Vishal Bhardwaj’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s The Sittaford Mystery

Earlier this week, Vishal Bhardwaj announced that he is set to adapt Agatha Christie’s The Sittaford Mystery with his next, Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley. For the SonyLIV series, the filmmaker is reuniting with Wamiqa Gabbi, marking their fourth collaboration after Modern Love Mumbai (2022), Fursat and the upcoming Khufiya.



While Gabbi is a frequent face in the digital medium, having featured in Grahan (2021) and Mai: A Mother’s Rage (2022), she notes that the show will mark her first as a lead. “Vishal sir has entrusted me with so much already, and now, he has given me my first show as a lead,” she says. The actor will be joined by Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Neena Gupta on the project. Filming the suspense thriller in Manali is turning out to be a learning experience for Gabbi, as she says, “I’m experiencing how much it takes to lead a series. I feel like I am in a school and learning something new every day.”