Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR to shoot War 2 climax, designed by two Hollywood stunt coordinators, in final schedule next month; duo to clash in hangar and villain's den

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR

For fans of action movies, the climax is the true payoff. Director Ayan Mukerji knows this all too well, which is why he has saved the best for the last in the shoot of War 2. Over the past few months, he has shot several action sequences—from one set inside an aircraft (This flight’s ready to take off, April 12) to another playing out against a Japanese monastery (The samurai spy, March 19)—with leading man Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, who plays the antagonist. Now, we’ve learnt that from mid-December, the two actors will film the climax in Mumbai over a 15-day schedule.

Spiro Razatos and Se-yeong Oh

Where is the clash of the titans taking place? We’re told it starts against the backdrop of a hangar, which then moves on to the villain’s hideout. A source reveals, “From the second week of December, Jr NTR and Hrithik will shoot the final face-off at Film City in Goregaon and YRF Studios in Andheri. A massive set representing Jr NTR’s hideout is being built at Film City, while the stint at YRF Studios will include more of close-up and VFX-heavy shots. The late Rajat Poddar had designed most sets; only the backdrop for the climax was remaining. Producer Aditya Chopra, along with Ayan, is looking into the design and execution of the set as well as the action involved.”

It is already known that the producer-director duo roped in 11 stunt coordinators, including Steve Brown of Wonder Woman (2017) fame, Miguel Juzgado, who worked in Warrior Nun (2020), and Franz Spilhaus, for the espionage thriller. For this set-piece, they have zeroed in on three action directors. The source elaborates, “Adi sir selected American stunt coordinator Spiro Razatos, who previously worked on Venom [2018] and The Fate of the Furious [2017], and Se-yeong Oh of Avengers: Age of Ultron [2015] and Snowpiercer [2013] fame. From home turf, he has brought Sunil Rodrigues on board, after being impressed by his work in Jawan [2023] and Pathaan [2023]. The three have banded together to design a stylised fight sequence that includes fierce hand-to-hand combat. The December leg will be the final schedule of War 2’s talkie portions.”

There’s more, of course, when accomplished dancers like Roshan and Jr NTR are involved. The makers are lining up a dance-off between the duo. The insider adds, “Adi and Ayan are working with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant on a dance-off. For January, the team has also lined up the shoot of a song featuring Hrithik and leading lady Kiara Advani.”