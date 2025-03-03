Starting today, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to film a dance-off choreographed by Bosco Martis for spy thriller War 2; 500 background artistes roped in for the song

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR

Listen to this article Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to film dance sequence for War 2 in Andheri studio x 00:00

Who is a better dancer between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR? The two superstars’ fans don’t have to pick a side just yet. They can give their verdict after seeing the actors shake a leg together in War 2. mid-day has learnt that starting today, director Ayan Mukerji will shoot a dance-off between Roshan and Jr NTR at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri. The sequence is part of the climax of the espionage thriller, which also stars Kiara Advani.

ADVERTISEMENT



Bosco Martis and Ayan Mukerji

The dance-off’s idea apparently came from producer Aditya Chopra, who knew that pitting the two accomplished dancers against each other would serve as the movie’s biggest highlight. Chopra, along with Mukerji and choreographer Bosco Martis, then conceptualised the set-piece. A source says, “While Adi was certain that War 2 would be a stylised actioner, he wanted the two superstars to groove together, since they are known for their energy and smooth moves. In the sequence, Hrithik, who reprises his role of R&AW agent Kabir Dhaliwal, makes his way to the hideout of the antagonist, portrayed by Jr NTR. What follows is an electrifying dance battle that segues into the climactic fight set-piece. The two actors have been rehearsing individually for the past 15 days. The makers have deliberately kept them apart so that when they lock horns in front of the camera, it will look natural.”

A grand set has been built by production designer Amrita Mahal Nakai, and Pritam has composed the fast-paced number. Over 500 dancers will be part of the song. The source adds, “Knowing that the track will arouse curiosity among fans and the media, Adi has beefed up the security at the location. Phones are not allowed on the set, in a bid to ensure that pictures from the shoot don’t get leaked online. Each unit member has been given a badge to avoid a security breach.” After the song is wrapped up by March 10, War 2—which is the latest instalment in the YRF spy universe—will be almost complete.