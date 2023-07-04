Wardrobe reveal: Shirley Setia's fashion inspiration for a rainy day

Which of these stylish looks by Shirley Setia are you taking inspiration from?

Shirley Setia

Shirley Setia recently turned 28, the singer-actress celebrated her birthday on July 2. Let's take a moment to celebrate her impeccable fashion choices and her ability to effortlessly carry chic two-piece ensembles. From captivating monochrome looks to vibrant and coordinated outfits. Here are 5 times she has proved that she has an innate sense of style and you can take tips from her wardrobe to spruce up your style this rainy season.

Shirley Setia showcased her edgy side in a monochrome ensemble with a a vibrant purple top and a matching pink skirt. What made this look stand out was the addition of a sleek blazer, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall outfit.





Channeling her inner cowgirl, Shirley looked adorable in a stylish top and a green skirt, paired with white boots. This ensemble perfectly blended a playful vibe with chic elements.

In a vibrant blue top and skirt coordination set, Shirley Setia confidently showcased her fashion sense. The striking color pattern on the skirt added a lively touch, perfectly complementing her energetic personality. With a pair of orange heels completing the look, Shirley effortlessly carried this ensemble with poise.

Shirley Setia donned a stunning silver tube top paired with black leather pants. This bold and glamorous outfit exuded elegance and set a fashion statement.

Also watch our exclusive interview with Shirley and American singer-songwriter Jvke as they recreate his hit 'Golden Hour' especially for our viewers only on mid-day's Youtube channel. Jvke entered the Billboard hot 100 with 'Golden Hour.' Shirley also speaks about making her Telugu and Hindi acting debut this year, while Jvke opens up on his collaboration with Charlie Puth.

Shirley Setia radiated boss woman vibes in a purple power suit. This stylish and powerful ensemble highlighted her strong and confident personality.