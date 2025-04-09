Was Kajol offered Sunny Deol's Gadar? Actress sets record straight

It was rumoured that Kajol was the first choice for Gadar to play the role of Sakeena. The role was eventually played by Ameesha Patel. Now, Kajol has reacted to the rumours

The Hindi film Gadar, released in 2001, was a massive hit. History repeated itself decades later with the release of its second installment. Both films starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. However, it was long rumored that Kajol was the first choice to play Sakeena opposite Sunny’s character, Tara Singh. Now, the actress has set the record straight.

Was Kajol first choice for Gadar?

During News18’s Rising Bharat Summit in New Delhi, Kajol was asked about being offered a role in Gadar. The actress clarified, "Gadar was not offered to me. It was a rumour."

She further added that she had turned down several other films, some of which went on to become hits. “A lot of films were offered to me. I will not name them. Those films have been made. Some were hits, others weren’t. I think you can’t claim work which you haven’t done.”

Sunny Deol on Gadar 3

Gadar star Sunny Deol has expressed interest in reprising his role as Tara Singh again, following the success of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues (2023). When asked about the possibility of Gadar 3, he said:

“I would love to play Tara Singh over and over again because it is such a wonderful character. Tara Singh has everything—bholapan (innocence), romance, sab kuch hai uske andar (he has it all). And when he’s triggered, he uproots everything. It’s a wholesome role.”

Sunny added that he would be happy to return to the franchise whenever director Anil Sharma decides to go ahead with the third installment.

Kajol’s upcoming projects

Kajol was last seen in the Netflix film Do Patti, which also marked Kriti Sanon’s debut as a producer. In the thriller penned by Kanika Dhillon, Kajol played a double role.

She will next appear in the mythological horror film Maa, directed by Vishal Furia—currently in the spotlight for helming Chhorii 2 starring Nushrratt Bharuccha. The first-look poster shows Kajol as a fiercely protective mother holding her daughter close. The film also stars Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta and is set to release on June 27.

She also has a Dharma Productions project in the pipeline alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Though yet to be officially announced, the film is expected to release later this year.